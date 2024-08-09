Kevin Sullivan, pro wrestler known as ‘The Taskmaster,’ dies three months after accident

Kevin Sullivan, the professional wrestler known as “The Taskmaster” and the “Prince of Darkness,” has died at age 74, the World Wrestling Entertainment announced Friday morning. No cause of death was given.

“A unique and influential figure in sports-entertainment history, Sullivan found success both in the ring and behind the scenes with his penchant for far out ideas that pushed creative boundaries,” the WWE said in a statement.

Sullivan wrestled for many federations, including the WWE (when it was known as the World Wide Wrestling Federation) in the 1970s and the National Wrestling Alliance in the 1970s and early 1980s. He was with the Championship Wrestling from Florida federation in the 1980s when he developed the dark persona for which he was famous.

Best known for his time with the World Championship Wrestling during its 1990s heyday, Sullivan was billed as a heel and was famous for his in-ring feuds with well-liked wrestlers, including Hulk Hogan, Dusty Rhodes and the Road Warriors. He retired from wrestling in 1997 but continued working for WCW as a booker until 2001.

”Kevin Sullivan had one of the most unique minds in the history of our industry, pushing creative boundaries and developing some of the most intriguing characters to step into the ring,” WWE Hall of Famer and chief content officer Triple H wrote. “He had an unwavering passion for what we do. My thoughts are with his family, friends & fans.”

Last month, his daughter, Nancy Sullivan, set up an online fundraiser for her father, whom she wrote had “suffered a devastating accident” while signing autographs May 12 in Florida.

Kevin Sullivan wrestled for a number of federations but was best known for his time with the World Championship Wrestling in the 1990s. (WWE)

“He underwent emergency surgery that saved his leg and life but faced severe complications, including sepsis and encephalitis,” she wrote. “This unforeseen catastrophe has placed an immense financial burden on his family, as Kevin has been in and out of consciousness in the ICU, far from home.”

The fundraiser received nearly $55,000 in donations and is no longer accepting contributions.

Members of the pro wrestling community have been posting tributes to Sullivan on X.

“I Am So Saddened To Hear About Kevin Sullivan’s Passing,” wrestling legend Ric Flair wrote. “Rest In Peace Kevin! You Were An All Time Great Athlete & Friend!”

NWA Hall of Famer and current WWE executive Adam Pearce wrote: “Godspeed, Kevin Sullivan. Whether in front of or behind the camera, your contributions to our industry are without question. Grateful for the times we shared, your advice, and kindness. Honored to have gone into the @nwa HOF together. Rest well, sir.”

“This one hit me really hard,” WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page wrote. “Sully was a huge part of my life. Yes, we had our ups and the downs, but like so many of our brothers over the years we really grew to love each other.

“You not believing in me initially made me better, it made me work harder, and I’m so thankful to have known you. You did so many great things and I’m so proud to have been a part of some of them. God bless you! Love you brother. Rest in peace.”