WWE Hall of Famer “Sycho Sid” (Sid Vicious) dies at 63

Imagine watching a man billed as “Sycho Sid,” billed as 6 foot 9 and 300 pounds of solid muscle, take a TV camera and hit a 64-year old man with it, causing the manager to apparently have a heart attack and fall from the ring. You’d boo that guy, right?

That’s what the WWE bookers (the people who write the show) thought would happen at the 1996 Survivor Series. They had Sid hit Jose Lothario, manager of babyface champion Shawn Michaels, with the camera. Lothario grabbed his chest. A concerned Michaels checked on Lothario and was caught by Sid, who power-bombed him and pinned him for the title.

Boos must have rained down, right? No, the sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden instead erupted into one of the loudest cheers in memory.

Such was the career of Sycho Sid, who bounced back and forth between babyface and heel so often that fans eventually said, “We love this guy.”

The death of Sycho Sid, born Sidney Raymond Eudy, was announced on social media Monday by his son, Gunnar Eudy, who said that he had been battling cancer. Eudy was 63.

“I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed,” Gunnar wrote on Facebook.

“We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support.”

Saddened to learn of the passing of Sid Eudy.



An unforgettable presence, and it can't be overstated how big of a role he played in creating "The Heartbreak Kid".



His work, legacy, and influence will inspire our business for generations to come. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 26, 2024

Eudy had multiple headlining runs in WCW and the then-WWF, and was in the main event at WrestleMania in 1992 and 1997, facing Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VIII in Indianapolis and “The Undertaker” at WrestleMania 13 in Chicago.

Eudy debuted as “Sid Vicious” in WCW in 1989 and quickly became the hottest wrestler in the promotion, competing against the likes of “Sting” and the “Road Warriors.” He then left for the WWF in 1991 after he was promised he would main event Wrestlemania. Debuting as “Sid Justice,” he was the special guest referee at the SummerSlam main event where Hogan and “The Ultimate Warrior” teamed up. The Ultimate Warrior was fired right after the match and Sid immediately took his spot as the No. 2 babyface on the roster before WWF tried turning heel against Hogan. Again though, in a spot at the 1992 Royal Rumble, where Sid was to be positioned as a bad guy, it backfired.

Hogan, Sid and Ric Flair were the final three in the ring, with the winner to get the heavyweight title. The only way to win was to throw your opponents over the top rope and to the floor. Hogan walked over to Sid and appeared to make a deal for the two of them to focus on getting Flair out first. Hogan leaned over the rope while pushing Flair and Sid walked over and toppled Hogan over, saying “It’s every man for himself, big boy.” Hogan, unhappy at the betrayal, grabbed Sid’s arm and pulled him to the ropes, allowing Flair to toss Sid out and win the title. However, the fans were solidly in Sid’s corner, booing Hogan for one of the few times in his WWF career.

WWE is saddened to learn that Sid Eudy has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/oh7xF5OCEG — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2024

Sid broke his leg in a gruesome ring accident, his leg snapping when he jumped off the second rope, an injury that effectively ended his career.

He is one of the wrestlers who have surprisingly never been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. In an interview with the Attitude Era podcast last month, Sid said a WWE Hall of Fame induction was more likely for him now that Vince McMahon is gone from the company.

Sid Eudy is survived by his wife, Sabrina, and their two sons, Gunnar and Frank.