UCLA drops NCAA baseball regional opener 3-2 to Texas

Griffin Canning gave up six hits and three runs over 7 2/3 innings but the UCLA Bruins’ late rally fell short in a 3-2 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Friday night in the Long Beach Regional opener at Blair Field.

Kacy Clemens hit a solo home run in the fourth inning for the second-seeded Longhorns (37-22). Bret Boswell added an RBI single in the seventh for Texas, the six-time NCAA champions now under the direction of first-year coach David Pierce.

Ryan Kreidler homered in the eighth inning to cut the deficit in half for the Bruins, who won the 2013 College World Series.

Travis Jones increased the lead for Texas with an RBI double in the bottom half.

Jack Stronach delivered an RBI single in the ninth for the Bruins, who left the tying run stranded at second base.

Texas starter Nolan Kingham (10-4) also gave up six hits through 7 2/3 innings while striking out five. Canning (7-4) had six strikeouts.

The Longhorns will face the winner of the late game between top-seeded Long Beach State and San Diego State.