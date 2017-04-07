Steve Alford says he anticipates having discussions with UCLA about a contract extension

Steve Alford gave back a contract extension last year after UCLA compiled a losing record, but a bounce-back season could help extend the coach’s stay in Westwood.

Alford told The Times that he expected to have discussions with athletic director Dan Guerrero about a contract extension “as we move through the future here because obviously we’re excited about the direction of our program.”

UCLA went 31-5 last season and is one of only a handful of teams to have advanced to an NCAA tournament regional semifinal in three of the last four years. The Bruins have also landed an incoming recruiting class that’s been ranked No. 2 nationally.

“We’ve got a tremendous foundation,” Alford said, “and we’re very excited about the future and moving it to that next level.”

UCLA will offset the potential loss of four starters and its entire freshman class with a new class that will include at least six players and two McDonald’s All-Americans in Jaylen Hands and Kris Wilkes. Alford said he anticipated his team playing a similar fast-paced style to the one that wowed fans this season, with more options in the front court and the depth to be more aggressive defensively.

Alford, whose contract runs through the 2019-20 season, credited the UCLA administration for accelerating the completion of the Mo Ostin practice facility, which is set to open this summer.

“That’s going to be a huge piece to our program and just a tremendous addition,” Alford said, “and the truth is in the makings of what we’ve done. I’ve been very pleased.”

UCLA’s travel-heavy schedule next season starts with its opener against Georgia Tech in Shanghai and will include games in Kansas City as part of a tournament and in New Orleans against Kentucky.

