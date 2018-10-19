UCLA-Arizona: A look at how the teams match up

UCLA tailback Joshua Kelley versus Arizona’s run defense. Kelley is looking to become the first Bruins ballcarrier to run for at least 100 yards in four consecutive games since Tyler Ebell did it six straight times in 2002. There could be plenty of room to roam against a run defense allowing 202 yards per game, second-worst in the Pac-12 Conference. The Wildcats permitted three Utah players to top 50 yards rushing last week during the Utes’ 42-10 romp.