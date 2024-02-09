Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice lead UCLA past Arizona in Lauren Betts’ return

UCLA forward Gabriela Jaquez, shown here controlling the ball during a game against Arkansas in December, finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds in the Bruins’ win over Arizona on Friday night.

Gabriela Jaquez had 21 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, Kiki Rice scored 20 points and No. 9 UCLA beat Arizona 66-58 on Friday night.

Rice shot nine of 12 from the field and scored 10 of her points in the first quarter, while Jaquez scored 10 points in the third quarter. Rice shot 75% but UCLA’s four other starters were a combined four of 24. Jaquez shot eight for 15 off the bench.

The Bruins, who are third in the country in offensive rebound percentage, had 18 offensive rebounds.

Advertisement

Esmery Martinez scored 15 points for Arizona and Kailyn Gilbert added 14 points.

UCLA (18-4, 7-4 Pac-12) led 31-28 at halftime and 48-43 after three quarters and always seemed to have an answer for Arizona (12-11, 4-7).

“We were doing good taking advantage of what was given to us,” Rice said. “I think we had really good ball movement and we recognized who the hot hand was and our defense was leading to offense. And a lot of that was getting those easy reads and lead to points.”

The Bruins went on a 9-0 run in the third quarter to take a 40-32 lead. When Arizona pulled within three points at 52-49 in the fourth, the Bruins went on a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 59-49.

The Wildcats had 20 turnovers. “Offensive rebounds and turnovers really hurt us,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “We had a lot of turnovers in the third quarter that led to transition baskets and those are daggers.”

Lauren Betts returned for UCLA after missing four games for an undisclosed medical reason. The Bruins were 2-2 without her. Betts didn’t start but entered the game in the first quarter.

Betts, who has the nation’s best field-goal percentage at 68.3% and was averaging more than 15 points per game, scored her first basket in her return on a six-footer off the glass in the second quarter and finished with six points, five rebounds and four blocked shots in 27 minutes.

Advertisement

UCLA had a short bench with Angela Dugalic and Lina Sontag playing in the women’s Olympic qualifying tournament in Brazil this weekend. Dugalic is playing for Serbia and Sontag for Germany.

It’s huge,” coach Cori Close said of Betts’ return. “Obviously even more huge because we’re missing Lina and Angela who are with their national teams, and good luck to Germany and Serbia.

“I think more than that is her spirit. Everyone was talking about that in practice yesterday. It’s not that she’s just a really good player, it’s her energy and spirit for the sake of the team and that was really missed. We’re thrilled to have her back.”

Arizona was without four players.

Big picture

Arizona: The Wildcats are hanging tough in the middle of the pack in the tough Pac-12. If they can make the NCAA tournament — and the Pac-12 will undoubtedly send many teams — the high level of competition should prove beneficial.

UCLA: The outlook looks bright with Betts back. The Bruins went 2-2 without her.

Up next for UCLA: vs. Arizona State at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday.