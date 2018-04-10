With another top-five recruiting class in hand, Steve Alford and UCLA look to make it big on the court

"After I heard that he was leaving Arizona, I was in his ear a little bit telling him about the program and what UCLA is about, what the coaches are about, what the culture is around campus," said Bernard, O'Neal's teammate for two seasons at Los Angeles Windward High before O'Neal transferred to Santa Monica Crossroads. "I didn't pressure him too much. I just gave him little ideas of what UCLA was like and how the players are, and I just let him make his own decision. Luckily, UCLA was his choice."