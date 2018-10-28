UCLA shines in basketball exhibition against NYIT

UCLA’s second team had a strong showing, exhibiting no drop-off while helping the Bruins extend their lead to as many as 26 points in the first half. Freshman David Singleton came off the bench to make all four of his three-pointers on the way to 14 points while adding two steals and four assists with no turnovers. Hands was poised in his first game as the Bruins’ primary point guard, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.