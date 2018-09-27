UCLA-Colorado: A look at how the teams match up

UCLA’s secondary versus Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault. The Bruins made the Buffaloes’ top receiving target such a priority in practice this week that they designated two members of their scout team to wear his No. 2. He’s worth the attention after a start in which he’s caught 26 passes for 455 yards and three touchdowns, landing him on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award that goes to the nation’s top receiver. UCLA’s defensive backs were supposed to be a strength, but the Bruins are allowing 228.7 passing yards per game, ninth in the Pac-12 Conference.