UCLA-Oregon: A look at how the teams match up

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert vs. the UCLA pass defense. Herbert returned to practice midweek after being in concussion protocol, putting him on track to start against the Bruins barring a setback. His presence would significantly tilt things in the Ducks’ favor considering Herbert is one of the nation’s most dynamic quarterbacks and has thrown a touchdown pass in 23 consecutive games, the longest streak in the nation. Oregon is also averaging 46.1 points per game during Herbert’s 13 career starts at Autzen Stadium. He’ll face a UCLA secondary that has been the strength of its defense, allowing 221.8 yards per game to rank sixth in the Pac-12 Conference.