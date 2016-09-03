Soso Jamabo starts at running back for UCLA against Texas A&M with Nate Starks absent

UCLA’s trio of primary running backs became a duo Saturday.

Nate Starks did not make the trip to Kyle Field because of what Bruins Coach Jim Mora described as a coach’s decision that he would not elaborate on.

Soso Jamabo was the primary ballbarrier in Starks’ absence, gaining 91 yards in 23 carries during UCLA’s 31-24 overtime loss to Texas A&M. Bolu Olorunfunmi rushed seven times for 48 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown that began the Bruins’ rally in the fourth quarter.

Jamabo said he was informed a couple of days before the game that he was going to be the starter, a designation he intends to keep.

“Definitely want to plan on it, definitely want to work toward keeping that [number] of carries up like that,” said Jamabo, who also caught five passes for 41 yards.

Jamabo had a nine-yard gain on UCLA’s first offensive play of overtime but was stopped for no gain on two subsequent carries as the Bruins failed to score. It was a disappointing homecoming for the native of Plano, Texas.

“It’s tough,” Jamabo said, “but it’s a long season and it’s definitely not the end of the road, very far from the end of the road so it’s not the end of the world.”

Envisioning success

J.J. Molson saw before he came and (almost) conquered.

The UCLA freshman kicker set his computer background to a picture of Kyle Field last spring in an effort to visualize his first college game.

It worked. Molson was nearly a picture of perfection Saturday, making three of four field-goal attempts in his first game as the replacement for Ka’imi Fairbairn, the Pac-12 Conference’s all-time leading scorer.

Wearing bright orange shoes, Molson converted field goals from 38, 20 and 23 yards and pushed a 48-yard attempt wide right shortly before halftime. Molson made his only PAT kick.

It was also a solid debut for UCLA freshman Austin Kent, who averaged 43.3 yards on six punts. Kent boomed a 50-yard punt late in the second quarter, pinning Texas A&M inside its own 20-yard line.

He’s No. 1

Receiver Ishmael Adams was awarded the No. 1 jersey after both he and Jamabo had worn it in practice. Mora indicated last month that Adams had an edge in retaining the number because he is a senior and Jamabo is a sophomore.

Jamabo wore No. 9 on Saturday.

Both players said last month they preferred to wear No. 1, though Adams softened his stance toward the end of the preseason.

“The number is just a number,” he said last week, “the player is who we are.”

Quick hits

UCLA defensive end Takkarist McKinley tried to return from a groin injury late in the game but reinjured it and was forced to depart. The absence of McKinley and fellow defensive end Deon Hollins (concussion) forced the Bruins to play a few defenders out of position. . . . UCLA committed only four penalties for 17 yards, a vast improvement over its mistake-prone play in recent seasons. Offensive coordinator Kennedy Polamalu praised his unit for having no penalties or false starts amid deafening noise. The crowd of 100,443 was the largest to watch UCLA since the Bruins played before 101,437 at Texas in 2010. . . . UCLA defensive back Tahaan Goodman forced a fumble and led the Bruins with eight tackles.

