Five takeaways from UCLA’s open practice: Ethan Garbers puts on a show

It didn’t matter that this was just a practice in the early stages of preseason training camp, or that it was UCLA’s third-string offense going against the third-string defense.

Before the final snap Saturday morning, with the score tied in a competition between the opposing sides, the defensive players watching from the sideline hopped and hooted in anticipation.

Buoyed by his teammates, freshman linebacker Ty Lee surged into the backfield and blew up the play, causing the rest of the defense to converge around him in celebration.

Advertisement

Final score: Defense 52, Offense 51.

A few minutes later, tight end Moliki Matavao revealed the team’s ultimate motivation.

“Our thing is, we’re going to the Big Ten championship,” Matavao said. “That’s our goal.”

That would be quite the story for a program that has not won a conference championship since coach DeShaun Foster’s freshman season in 1998. Can the Bruins get there? Here are five takeaways from Saturday’s practice that was open to fans and the media: