UCLA was able to hold Oklahoma without a 100-yard rusher, something it hadn't done since 2016

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips suffered an undisclosed injury in the second quarter and did not return. He was replaced by Rahyme Johnson. … Linebackers Leni Toailoa and Elijah Wade did not dress for the game, and linebacker Mique Juarez did not appear on the sideline. … Former UCLA basketball star Russell Westbrook, the 2017 NBA most valuable player from the Oklahoma City Thunder, watched the game from the Bruins sideline. … UCLA fell to 1-4 all-time against Oklahoma.