UCLA linebacker Josh Woods is lost for season with a knee injury

It was a little more than a week ago that UCLA senior linebacker Josh Woods contemplated his return to the practice field after missing nearly half of last season and most of spring practice with a shoulder injury.
“I’m so excited just to be in a white jersey, just to be out there competing,” Woods said, alluding to having worn a yellow noncontact jersey while mostly watching practice in the spring. “You get to really feel like the brotherhood, just getting my guys better. It hurts being on the sideline and watching and not getting to help, not getting to be hands-on and getting better.”
The ache deepened last week when Woods was lost for the season when he suffered a serious knee injury. Bruins coach Chip Kelly on Sunday confirmed the severity of the injury, which occurred in practice Thursday.
Woods was more than a projected starter at inside linebacker; he was one of the leaders of the defense and smartest players on the team, earning the nickname “Coach Woods” from linebackers coach Don Pellum.
“He’s everything you want in a football player,” Kelly said, “and that will be a big hole for us to try to replace because we don’t have a lot of depth at that position to begin with. But our thoughts right now are with Josh.”
The Bruins responded to the first significant injury of training camp by inserting junior college transfer Tyree Thompson into Woods’ spot next to projected starter Krys Barnes during a formation drill Sunday. Other candidates to play inside linebacker are Lokeni Toailoa, a part-time starter last season, and Mique Juarez. The team also ran Leni Toailoa and Bo Calvert through drills at the position during practice.
Woods’ shoulder injury limited him to seven games last season, when he made 30 tackles, including 3½ tackles for loss and one sack. He acknowledged suffering from depression as a result of being sidelined but said his teammates and coaches helped him through the bleak times.
It was not immediately known whether Woods intended to return for an additional season of eligibility.