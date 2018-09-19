Biggest problem with USC defense is not hard to figure out

The biggest breakdown came on the first drive of the second half, with Texas leading 16-14. On third and eight, Ehlinger found Lil’Jordan Humphrey for 10 yards with Marvell Tell III on the coverage for USC. Later in the drive, on third and seven, Ehlinger hit Devin Duvernay for nine yards with Isaiah Langley in coverage. Texas eventually scored a touchdown to take a 23-14 lead and keep the Trojans on their heels.