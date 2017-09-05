Clay Helton and David Shaw agree: Running is winning when USC plays Stanford

USC Coach Clay Helton calls the conversation “one of the best things to ever happen to me.”

A decade ago, about the same time the USC-Stanford rivalry was reigniting, Helton was a rookie offensive coordinator at Memphis. Tommy West, head coach of the Tigers, gave him a simple piece of advice, one that still informs Helton as he heads into a crucial game against Stanford on Saturday.

“I'll never forget his words, that games are won by running the ball, stopping the run, not turning it over and playing great special teams,” Helton recalled Tuesday during the Pac-12 Conference’s weekly football teleconference.

Times have changed. College football has spread out. Teams throw more often. But when USC plays Stanford, the calculus has not budged: The team that runs the ball best is probably going to win.

Since then-Stanford coach Jim Harbaugh defibrillated the rivalry in 2007, the team that rushed for more yards has won eight of 10 games.

And so on Tuesday, even though USC has what Stanford Coach David Shaw called the nation’s best quarterback, and even though Stanford had more passing yards than rushing yards in its opener, both coaches mostly wanted to talk about the run game.

Helton called stopping the run his team’s primary concern and said it would be the focus during practice this week.

“When you play a Stanford team, they're the best in our league at running the ball seems year in and year out on a consistent basis,” Helton said.

Shaw said USC running back Ronald Jones II reminded him of Denver Broncos’ running back Jamaal Charles and expressed concern about Jones finding one-on-one showdowns with defenders. “You gotta bring your friends because the first guy might not be able to get him down,” Shaw said.

USC may have the best running back tandem in the conference with Jones and freshman Stephen Carr, who rushed for 69 yards in seven carries with two touchdowns in his debut.

But Stanford has reloaded after losing All-American running back Christian McCaffrey. Bryce Love rushed for 180 yards in 13 carries during Stanford’s opener against Rice.

“All of a sudden, they go from Christian McCaffrey, who's one of the best players I've ever played against in my coaching career, and you look up now and they've got Love,” Helton said.

In limited time, Love, a former track star, has been more explosive than McCaffrey. In 2016, Love gained almost 57% of his yardage on runs of 15 yards or longer, according to Pro Football Focus. That was the highest rate in the Pac-12 Conference. McCaffrey gained about 38% of his yards on such runs.

“He's a different type of player from Christian to a certain degree,” Shaw said.

USC’s passing game showed rust on Saturday against Western Michigan, but Shaw said he doesn’t expect USC to lean any more heavily on the run than usual.

USC is always balanced, he said. It always wants to run the ball.

It’s a formula Shaw and Stanford are accustomed to.

