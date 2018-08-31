USC-Nevada Las Vegas: A look at how the teams match up

USC linebackers vs. Nevada Las Vegas quarterback Armani Rogers. USC is going to see a steady stream of quarterbacks this season who thrive in read-option attacks. Texas’ Sam Ehlinger, Arizona’s Khalil Tate, Utah’s Tyler Huntley and Notre Dame’s Brandon Wimbush may jump to mind quicker than Rogers, but it would be a mistake for the Trojans to overlook the sophomore. At 6 feet 5 and 225 pounds, Rogers is a load to tackle and will give USC’s linebacker corps, led by run-stopper Cameron Smith, an early test. Last season, Rogers rushed for 780 yards at a clip of 5.3 yards per carry and eight touchdowns. The biggest question mark going into this season for the Rebels is whether Rogers has improved enough as a passer to keep defenses honest. He completed just 52.4% of his passes in his first year as a starter.