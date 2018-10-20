USC-Utah: A look at how the teams match up

USC linebackers vs. Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss. Even if USC entered this game full-strength in its linebacker corps, the Trojans’ matchup against the tough-minded and efficient Utah running game would be the key to victory. But without “predator” outside linebacker Porter Gustin (out for the season because of a broken ankle) and possibly without middle linebacker Cameron Smith (a game-time decision because of a mild hamstring strain), it deserves even more of a pregame spotlight. True freshman Palaie Gaoteote stepped in for Smith against Colorado and spent a big part of the game in the Buffaloes’ backfield. He had nine tackles before exiting the game in the third quarter with concussion symptoms. Gaoteote has been medically cleared to play Saturday, which gives the Trojans hope of slowing down the Utes as they did Colorado.