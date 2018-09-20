USC-Washington State: A look at how the teams match up

USC offensive line vs. Washington State defensive front: For a USC offensive line that features three senior starters in center Toa Lobendahn, left guard Chris Brown and right tackle Chuma Edoga, Friday night’s game against Washington State represents 60 minutes of gut-check time. In the first two games, the line struggled with pass protection and left the team’s freshman quarterback vulnerable too often. Against Texas, JT Daniels had more time to pass, but USC could not get anything going on the ground, finishing with a jaw-dropping minus-five yards rushing. The Trojans desperately need the line to figure out where its communication issues lie and get on the same page so that USC can bring a more balanced attack and relieve pressure on Daniels to do everything. Washington State brings a stingy front that has helped the Cougars rank third nationally in total defense. They have given up 98.7 yards rushing a game. USC can hope that the Cougars are due for a reckoning because of their soft schedule — at Wyoming, San Jose State and Eastern Washington.