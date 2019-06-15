Q&A with Susan Orlean

Good morning, and welcome to the L.A. Times Book Club newsletter.
We caught up with bestselling author Susan Orlean ahead of her June 25 visit with the Los Angeles Times Book Club to ask about her current books, binges and guilty pleasures.
Here’s what she said:
Reading: “Barbarian Days” by William Finnegan and “The Old Drift” by Namwali Serpell
Watching: “Chernobyl” and “Narcos”
Listening to: “Living Mirage” by the Head and the Heart.
Following: @M_Crouton (“just a wee cow leading his best life”) and @legroff (author Lauren Groff).
Working on: Adapting “The Library Book” for television.
Planning: A trip to a literary festival in Bali in October.
Enjoying as a guilty pleasure: Page Six.
Challenged by: Deadlines.
Recalling as the craziest thing you did to get a story: Traveled to bullfights all around Spain chasing down a female matador for an interview.
Can’t do without: Chocolate, music, dogs.
Did you know?
L.A. Library patrons borrowed 4 million e-books, audiobooks and other electronic materials last year, surpassing the New York Library to claim the No. 2 spot of any U.S. Library system.
Read our story to learn how you can Read for Free Using Library Apps.
