‘The Old Drift’ author Namwali Serpell shares how Zambian Afronauts inspired her debut novel

In “TOD” I included Tonga, Nyanja and some Shona from Zimbabwe. It’s really hard to find even one person who speaks all of those languages, much less a person to cover the entire book for spelling errors. We don’t have an official Bemba dictionary — and the orthography of Zambian languages is also pretty inconsistent. I had to do a lot of my own fact-checking. The French and Italian words are easier for people to check because that’s what they’ve been educated in. That’s just about proportional representation in publishing. No one is to blame except the dominance of Western culture, where a copy editor can point out that we would never refer to Lady Vivant as Mrs. Vivant, or that in Surrey of the 1960s a certain word would not be said — but they can’t know the correct spelling for a Bemba word spoken in 1962.