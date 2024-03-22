California joins DOJ lawsuit against Apple alleging illegal smartphone monopoly
Good morning. It’s Friday, March 22. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.
- The U.S. and California sue Apple
- New renderings, but delayed reality for state’s high-speed rail
- Puppetry is booming in L.A.
- And here’s today’s e-newspaper
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
DOJ, California and other states file antitrust lawsuit against Apple
There’s a decent chance you own an iPhone — maybe you are even reading this newsletter on one right now. If so, you probably know what happens when you text someone who doesn’t use an iPhone.
Green text bubbles instead of those signature blue iMessages appear. No editing texts or seeing if the person you texted is writing back. And if your iPhone-less friend sends you a video or photo, the quality is poor.
According to U.S. Justice Department allegations, Apple is purposefully degrading those user experiences to make it seem that iPhones are superior.
On Thursday, U.S. Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland announced that the department and 16 state attorneys general, including California’s, have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, alleging the Cupertino-based company “employed a strategy that relies on exclusionary, anticompetitive conduct that hurts both consumers and developers.”
Aside from the texting and photo quality issues, the DOJ alleges that Apple had deliberately made it harder to connect iPhones to non-Apple smart devices. The tech company was also accused of blocking attempts from banks and other finance companies to make their own payment products available on the iPhone while Apple promoted the use of its digital wallet feature.
“For consumers, that has meant fewer choices; higher prices and fees; lower quality smartphones, apps, and accessories; and less innovation from Apple and its competitors,” Garland said during a news conference.
“We’re suing Apple for illegally stifling innovation and competition, limiting consumer choice, and making it difficult and expensive to switch to other smartphones,” California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta tweeted Thursday. “Consumers — not Apple — should decide what options they have.”
California is no stranger to antitrust lawsuits. Last year, the state joined the DOJ and seven other states to file a complaint against Google, accusing the tech giant of creating a monopoly for digital advertising. In recent years, California also filed lawsuits against Amazon and Meta, accusing each of anti-competitive practices.
A spokesperson for Apple said the new lawsuit “threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets.”
“If successful, it would hinder our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple — where hardware, software, and services intersect,” the statement continued. “It would also set a dangerous precedent, empowering government to take a heavy hand in designing people’s technology.”
Apple has faced similar allegations and legal action in the past.
“The Justice Department last sued Apple in 2012, accusing the company of colluding with book publishers to fix e-book prices,” Times reporter Hannay Fry wrote in her coverage this week. “Apple was required to pay a $450-million settlement in the case.”
And along with this new legal action at home, Apple is facing challenges overseas too. Earlier this month, the European Union hit the company with a $2-billion fine, alleging that the company deliberately stifled Spotify and other music-streaming services on its platforms. Apple said it will appeal the EU’s penalty.
Today’s top stories
High speed rail in California
- Despite some progress, the state’s high-speed rail is $100 billion short and many years from reality.
- Biden touts high-speed rail between Southern California and Las Vegas.
Presidential campaign funds
- Trump’s latest 2024 campaign fundraising report shows him lagging behind Biden in cash.
- This number explains why the Biden-Trump rematch is so tight.
- Biden has amassed $155 million in cash on hand for 2024 campaign.
Working in Hollywood
- Almost everyone in Hollywood wants to get back to work. What’s taking so long?
- Strikes, streaming and AI: Hollywood executives debate the issues that defined a wild 2023.
- Editorial: Finally, Hollywood is back to work. Ending the strikes is good for L.A.
Trump vs. Jews
- As some American Jews denounce Trump’s latest rhetoric, others defend it.
- Trump says Jews who vote for Democrats ‘hate Israel’ and their religion.
AI in schools
- LAUSD’s new student advisor is an AI bot that designs academic plans and suggests books.
- A Beverly Hills middle school is rocked by AI-generated nude images of students.
Shohei Ohtani
- Is Shohei Ohtani a theft victim? Is he in trouble? Legal experts say probes underway.
- Who is Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter fired amid gambling accusations?
- Is Shohei Ohtani another Pete Rose? Dodgers star may be in legal trouble if he paid gambling debt.
- Shohei Ohtani’s attorneys accuse his interpreter of ‘massive theft’ tied to alleged gambling.
More big stories
- Another rainstorm is heading to Southern California this weekend.
- The National Park Service will take only plastic at its parks. Three visitors are suing to use cash.
- How do you help homebound, hungry seniors? These services deliver free meals.
- UC regents debate stricter control of views on Israel and other topics on campus websites.
- Walk of Shame? Some say Hollywood Boulevard renovation could signal a new era.
- Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘working from home’ on an early childhood campaign post-surgery.
- Why the spread of organic farms may prompt growers to use more pesticide, not less.
Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.
Commentary and opinions
- Editorial: L.A.’s golf reservation system allows people to hog tee times. That’s wrong.
- Michael Hiltzik: The 8-hour workday was the paramount goal of unions in the 1800s. Is the 4-day workweek next?
- David Lauter: Biden’s big speech didn’t move the needle, nor have rising wages. But these 3 things might.
Today’s great reads
This mega-city is running out of water. What will 22 million people do when the taps run dry? The challenge in Mexico City, built amid lakes by the Aztecs, had long been getting rid of water, not storing it. Now its taps are running dry.
Other great reads
- GoPros, gummies, reckless abandon: Why ski slopes are getting more dangerous.
- Millennials gave birth to ‘Generation Alpha.’ Are these kids already doomed?
- They made ‘Game of Thrones’ into blockbuster TV. Why they went full sci-fi for Netflix.
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.
For your downtime
Going out
- 😁 Puppetry is booming in L.A. Meet the new generation of performers making it cool again.
- 🍴I’ll take the jerky at Sophy’s over your Wagyu steak anyplace else.
- 🎥 At least the cast is having fun in the overstuffed ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ — in theaters Friday.
Staying in
- 📖 A novel about psychosis, or spirits, or exploitation. But definitely about family.
- 🫘 Here’s a recipe for red beans and greens.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
And finally ... a great photo
Show us your favorite place in California! We’re running low on submissions. Send us photos that scream California and we may feature them in an edition of Essential California.
Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Jason Armond in the L.A. studio of artist Erick Medel who makes textile art pieces of flowers as a way to explore his identity and connection to L.A.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Ryan Fonseca, reporter
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor
Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.