Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Kate Middleton reportedly ‘working from home’ on early childhood campaign post-surgery

Kate Middleton in a white shirt, bright yellow blazer leaning to her left and smilling against a blue background
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has reportedly resumed her charity work amid speculation about her whereabouts.
(Kin Cheung / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has reportedly resumed her charity work and “has been working from home,” months after she underwent abdominal surgery in January and sparked speculation about her whereabouts.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirmed to the Telegraph on Thursday that King Charles III‘s daughter-in-law, formerly Kate Middleton, is slowly returning to her Royal Foundation Centre of Early Childhood commitments. The charity seeks to improve the lives of babies and young children.

Catherine, who is married to Prince William, has reportedly received updates about her campaign amid her recovery. Kensington Palace also said a study that she inspired has garnered “overwhelmingly positive” results, the Telegraph added.

Advertisement
Catherine, Princess of Wales, claps in the stands at a soccer game

Entertainment & Arts

Kate’s portrait of queen and great-grandkids was ‘digitally enhanced,’ Getty Images says

Another photo shot by Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was manipulated, prompting Getty Images to undertake ‘a review of handout images.’

March 20, 2024

The Times could not reach a representative for Kensington Palace on Thursday.

Kensington Palace provided its update as the Princess of Wales’ time away from the public eye continues to spark conspiracy theories about her health, whereabouts and her relationship with Prince William, with whom she shares three children. Recently, bungled photos of the princess only fueled the conjectures.

Earlier this month, a person identified only as “C” tweeted an apology on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official X (formerly Twitter) account claiming responsibility for a doctored Mother’s Day photo.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the social media message said. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday has caused.”

Left, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle on Jan. 25, 2023. Left, Britain's King Charles III in Stevenage, England, on Dec. 5, 2023.

Entertainment & Arts

Princess Catherine hospitalized after surgery; King Charles set for prostate procedure

King Charles III will undergo a ‘corrective procedure’ next week for an enlarged prostate. His daughter-in-law Catherine was hospitalized Tuesday after surgery.

Jan. 17, 2024

Since the debacle, internet sleuths, royal fanatics and others have scrutinized “new” pictures and videos of and allegedly from the Princess of Wales. Earlier this week, Getty Images announced that it would review a recently shared photo of the British royal, noting that it was “digitally enhanced.”

On Saturday, the Sun reported that Catherine was spotted in public for the first time since December, taking a casual shopping trip about a mile from her Adelaide Cottage home . The video raised red flags among fans, but TMZ, which shared a video of the same stroll, reported that the clip was taken on Saturday, and not anytime prior.

Amid the buzz surrounding photo and video of Catherine’s latest public moves, the hospital where she underwent surgery was reportedly a target of a medical record breach. Multiple outlets reported Wednesday that “up to three people” could be involved in allegedly accessing the princess’ medical records.

Advertisement
A close-up of Catherine, the Princess of Wales

Entertainment & Arts

Doctored photo of Kate Middleton is credibility blow for royal family in crisis

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, issued a rare apology Monday after news agencies retracted a photo of her and her children because she had digitally altered it.

March 11, 2024

“We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day,” the London Clinic chief executive, Al Russell, said in a Wednesday statement to The Times. “We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken. There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsWorld & NationArts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement