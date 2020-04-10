Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Recipes

Red Beans and Greens

Time 2 hours
Yields Serves 4 to 6
Spicy, brick-red andouille sausage flavors both red kidney beans and sautéed young mustard greens in this comforting one-pot dish.
(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)
1

In a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot, combine the olive oil and the sausage, then place over medium heat. Once the sausage starts sizzling, continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until it’s browned at the edges and some of the fat has rendered into the oil, 5 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the sausage to a bowl and reserve. Pour all the fat from the pot into a glass cup.

2

Return the pot to medium heat and pour in 1 tablespoon of the reserved fat. Add the greens, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted and just tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Using the slotted spoon, transfer the greens to the bowl with the sausage.

3

Return the pot to medium heat and pour in the remaining reserved fat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown at the edges and starting to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the garlic and bay leaf, cook for 30 seconds, then add the beans, stirring to coat them in the fat. Pour in 10 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat, stirring occasionally.

4

Once the liquid comes to a boil, let it boil for 10 minutes, then reduce the heat to maintain a bare simmer, and season the liquid with salt. Cover the pot and let the beans cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 50 minutes to 1 hour. If your beans aren’t tender after this time, keep cooking them until they are.

5

Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the reserved sausage and greens. Let the beans sit for 10 minutes, then taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve the beans and greens over rice.

Kitchen Note
If your beans are freshly-dried, you will not need to soak them overnight. To test, cover them with cold water and wait 10 minutes. If you see the skins start to peel away from the beans, they don’t require soaking. Drain and dry and use them within one day. If they look normal, allow them to soak overnight, then drain before using them.
Make Ahead:
The beans and greens will keep in the refrigerator for up to five days.
Ben Mims
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.
