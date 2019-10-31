Fire stopped after crossing Mexican border east of San Diego, Cal Fire says

A fire that began south of the U.S.-Mexico border late Wednesday night had grown and consumed 50 acres on the U.S. side by Thursday morning before being stopped, authorities said.

“Fire activity north of the border has decreased significantly allowing firefighters to make significant progress,” Cal Fire San Diego tweeted just after 6 a.m.

Cal Fire crews responding to a report of flames on the south side of Otay Mountain about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday arrived to find the fire burning south of the border, according to a series of tweets from the agency.

“The fire is approximately 5 acres and entirely within Mexico,” Cal Fire San Diego tweeted before midnight.

Advertisement

“Engines will remain at scene to monitor into the evening,” the agency said in another tweet.

The blaze broke out amid a busy night for fire crews on both sides of the border.

Around 6:20 p.m., a blaze erupted in Tijuana’s La Sierra neighborhood, destroying six homes and damaging at least four others before Tijuana firefighters were able to halt the flames.

#CopperFire near Otay Mtn [update] The fire is approximately 5 acres and entirely within Mexico. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 31, 2019

Advertisement

Around 8:20 p.m., a fire scorched about a half-acre of vegetation in an overgrown patch of southeastern National City near Chula Vista, authorities said.

That fire ignited in an undeveloped riverbed area known for its homeless encampments, according to a National City Fire Department battalion chief.

More flames erupted near Chula Vista’s boundary with San Diego around 10:20 p.m. That fire was still actively burning as of midnight.