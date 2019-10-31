Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Fire stopped after crossing Mexican border east of San Diego, Cal Fire says

Copper Fire
Cal Fire said a blaze near Otay Mountain that started in Mexico and crossed the border Wednesday night had been stopped.
(Cal Fire)
By Alex Riggins
Karen Kucher
Oct. 31, 2019
7:55 AM
SAN DIEGO — 

A fire that began south of the U.S.-Mexico border late Wednesday night had grown and consumed 50 acres on the U.S. side by Thursday morning before being stopped, authorities said.

“Fire activity north of the border has decreased significantly allowing firefighters to make significant progress,” Cal Fire San Diego tweeted just after 6 a.m.

Cal Fire crews responding to a report of flames on the south side of Otay Mountain about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday arrived to find the fire burning south of the border, according to a series of tweets from the agency.

“The fire is approximately 5 acres and entirely within Mexico,” Cal Fire San Diego tweeted before midnight.

“Engines will remain at scene to monitor into the evening,” the agency said in another tweet.

The blaze broke out amid a busy night for fire crews on both sides of the border.

Around 6:20 p.m., a blaze erupted in Tijuana’s La Sierra neighborhood, destroying six homes and damaging at least four others before Tijuana firefighters were able to halt the flames.

Around 8:20 p.m., a fire scorched about a half-acre of vegetation in an overgrown patch of southeastern National City near Chula Vista, authorities said.

That fire ignited in an undeveloped riverbed area known for its homeless encampments, according to a National City Fire Department battalion chief.

More flames erupted near Chula Vista’s boundary with San Diego around 10:20 p.m. That fire was still actively burning as of midnight.

Alex Riggins
Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.
Karen Kucher
Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California. 
