Blackpink announces the largest world tour ever for a K-pop girl group

Blackpink is taking the tagline “Blackpink in your area” to a whole new level by charting what it’s calling the largest world tour ever for a K-pop girl group.

On Monday, the quartet unveiled dates for its Born Pink tour, inspired by its forthcoming album of the same name. Group members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé will kick things off with a couple of shows in Seoul in October before traveling to the United States, London, Barcelona, Paris and beyond.

According to the itinerary, Blackpink will stop in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, though the venue isn’t specified on the act’s website. As of Monday, the K-pop idols are also set to perform in several other cities across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, with more dates to come.

The Born Pink tour announcement comes less than two weeks after Blackpink revealed that its sophomore studio album will debut this fall. The record’s lead single, “Pink Venom,” is due Aug. 19 before the album drops Sept. 16.

“Born Pink” is slated to arrive nearly two years after the group’s debut LP — simply titled “The Album” — came out in October 2020. In April 2019, the global superstars headlined their first North American concert at Inglewood’s Forum before performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival later that month.

During a May interview with Rolling Stone, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé spoke about their immediate plans to release and perform new music, as well as what to expect from the group in the distant future.

“I mean, won’t Blackpink last at least 10 more years? We’ll be nearly 40 by then,” Lisa told the music magazine. “Someday we’ll get married and things like that. But then I see the Spice Girls, how they got together for a reunion concert. Can we do that too someday? Will I be able to dance then, like I do now?”

“Even if we’re 70 and we have different lives, I’ll still feel like I’m Blackpink,” Jennie said. “As corny as it sounds, I don’t think Blackpink will ever end in my heart. It’s a part of my family. You can’t deny your family.”