Chappell Roan’s performance reportedly breaks attendance record at Lollapalooza music fest

Chappell Roan performs for a record number of attendees at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago.

This could be the year of the “Femininomenon.”

Chappell Roan’s 2024 track “Good Luck Babe!” is rising on the charts, and her 2023 song “Feminomenon” has gone viral. And now, the “Midwest Princess” may have broken a record with the crowd that gathered to see her last week at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago, according to the event’s representatives.

“Chappell’s performance was the biggest daytime set we’ve ever seen,” a festival spokesperson told CNN about the singer’s set at Grant Park. “It was a magical moment added to Lolla’s DNA.”

The spokesperson said that 110,000 people attended the festival each day, although the exact number for Roan’s set wasn’t specified. Other headliners included big-draw acts SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Melanie Martinez.

Representatives for Lollapalooza did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

“It’s Chappell’s world and we’re just living in it,” the festival wrote in its Instagram caption on an overhead view of Roan’s crowd during her performance of “Hot to Go.”

The “After Midnight” singer was originally supposed to play a smaller stage at Lollapalooza. However, interest in her act grew in the weeks leading up to Lollapalooza so she was moved to the main stage, swapping set times with pop singer Kesha, a representative for the festival told CNN. Roan had attracted large crowds earlier on the festival circuit, including at Coachella, Boston Calling and New York City’s Governors Ball.

Lollapalooza was founded in 1991 by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell as a multi-city venue for his band’s farewell tour. In 2010, the event expanded abroad with festivals in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Sweden, France and India.

Korean rapper J-Hope of BTS drew 100,000 attendees for his solo set in 2022, according to Billboard. J-Hope was the first South Korean artist to headline a major American music festival.

Roan is set to perform Sunday at the Outside Lands festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. The three-day festival begins Friday.