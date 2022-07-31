How you like that? Blackpink is releasing a new album in September

Calling all Blinks: Blackpink has unveiled new details about its forthcoming sophomore album and world tour.

The K-pop group announced Sunday via YouTube that its second studio album, “Born Pink,” is set to arrive in September, with a lead single coming in August. In October, Blackpink members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé will embark on a world tour.

“Here we go,” Jennie captioned the YouTube announcement on her Instagram story.

“Born Pink” is slated to come out almost two years after Blackpink’s debut, titled simply “The Album,” came out in October 2020.

“We had a bunch of ideas, but at the end of the day, we knew that our fans were waiting so much for our album that we decided to go with something that just described it the best: ‘Blackpink: The Album’ sounded straightforward,” Rosé told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in 2020.

Before and since then, the dancers and vocalists have embarked on a number of group and solo endeavors. In 2019, Blackpink wowed concertgoers at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. A few months later, the quartet of K-pop idols brought an energetic set to the Forum in Inglewood.

Rosé and Lisa put out some solo tracks last year, Jennie just joined the cast of the Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series, “The Idol,” and all four women have recently booked high-profile brand deals. Meanwhile Blackpink hasn’t released any music as a group in nearly two years.

“I feel like I’m recharging myself,” Jisoo told Rolling Stone, which spotlighted Blackpink on its cover in May. “My life these days is not too busy, because we’re not actively performing yet. I want to come back with music quickly.”