Museums in L.A. this week: Assyrian art at the Getty Villa and more

Here is a list of museums shows for Sept. 29-Oct. 6:

Openings

Finding the Center: Works by Echiko Ohira Mixed-media sculptural forms and collages by the Japanese artist. Also on display: “Cynthia Minet: Jacked,” a multi-media installation by the L.A.-based sculptor; and the group show “Raw: Craft, Commodity, and Capitalism.” Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sun.; ends Jan. 5. Closed Mon. $5, $7; veterans, active military and under 10, free. (323) 937-4230. cafam.org

Lari Pittman: Declaration of Independence Large-scale survey features paintings and works on paper by the prolific L.A.-based painter and revered teacher. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts Sun.; ends Jan. 5. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

No Wrong Holes: Thirty Years of Nayland Blake Four-decade survey of sculpture, drawing, performance and video on queer and feminist themes by the New York artist. Also on display: “Sadie Barnette: The New Eagle Creek Saloon,” an installation by the Oakland-based artist that reimagines the first black-owned gay bar in San Francisco. Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Free. Starts next Sun.; ends Jan. 26. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org

Assyria: Palace Art of Ancient Iraq Exhibition of famous relief sculptures, on loan from the British Museum in London, depicting warfare, hunting, courtly life, etc., during the height of Assyrian civilization in Mesopotamia. The Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Opens Wed.; ends Sept. 5, 2022. Closed Tue. Free; advanced tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

The Artful Book Includes examples of bindings, calligraphy, handmade paper, etc., by book artists. Also on display: “Thread,” featuring modern and contemporary textile art. Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Starts Fri.; ends Jan. 12. $8, $10. Closed Mon.-Wed. (562) 439-2119. lbma.org

By Day & by Night: Paris in the Belle Époque Picasso, Toulouse-Lautrec and others celebrate life in the City of Light around the turn of the last century in paintings, drawings, prints and photographs taken from the museum’s collections. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Opens Fri.; ends March 2. Closed Tue. $12, $15; students, active-duty military and 18 and under, free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

Stein / Estaño: In and Out of Mexico Works by the onetime assistant of famed Mexican muralist painter David Alfaro Siqueiros. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Starts Wed.; ends Feb. 2. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; under 12, free. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org

Current: LA Food Public Art Triennial The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs presents this monthlong citywide exhibition featuring art installations, live performances, workshops, films, culinary events, music and more. Various city parks, L.A. Starts Sat.; ends Nov. 3. Free. currentla.org

W|alls: Defend, Divide, and the Divine Exhibit views civilization’s relationship with the concept of barriers through the lenses of art, politics, history and culture. Annenberg Space for Photography, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Century City. Starts Sat.; ends Dec. 29. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 403-3000. annenbergphotospace.org