'Vice,' 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace' lead 2019 Golden Globe nominations

The nominations for the 76th Golden Globes were unveiled Thursday morning in Los Angeles, with Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater sharing announcement duties.
On the film side, the biopic "Vice" was the leader with six nominations, including best motion picture comedy or musical. On the TV side, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace" came out on top.
The Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. PST.
Check out the full list of nominees at the link below:
Complete list of nominees:
Actress in a TV series, comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Debra Messing, "Will & Grace"
Candice Bergen, "Murphy Brown"
Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"
Alison Brie, "GLOW"
Actor in a TV series, comedy
Jim Carrey, "Kidding"
Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
Sacha Baron Cohen, "Who Is America"
Bill Hader, "Barry"
TV series, comedy
"Kidding"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"Barry"
"The Good Place"
"The Kominsky Method"
Supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie
Edgar Ramirez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
Henry Winkler, "Barry"
Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"
Supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV movie
Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"
Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Actress in a TV movie or limited series
Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"
Laura Dern, "The Tale"
Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"
Connie Britton, "Dirty John"
Regina King, "Seven Seconds"
Actor in a TV movie or limited series
Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"
Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"
Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"
Daniel Bruhl, "The Alienist"
Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"
Limited Series
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
"Sharp Objects"
"Escape at Dannemora"
"A Very English Scandal"
"The Alienist"
Actress in a TV series, drama
Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"
Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
Keri Russell, "The Americans"
Actor in a TV series, drama
Stephan James, "Homecoming"
Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"
Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Billy Porter, "Pose"
Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"
TV series, drama
"Homecoming"
"Killing Eve"
"Pose"
"The Americans"
"Bodyguard"
Director
Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"
Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"
Adam McKay, "Vice"
Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"
Actor in a supporting role in a motion picture
Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"
Timothee Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"
Sam Rockwell, "Vice"
Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"
Actor in a motion picture, comedy
Christian Bale, "Vice"
Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"
Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"
Robert Redford, "The Old Man and the Gun"
John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"
Actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"
Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"
Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"
Charlize Theron, "Tully"
Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"
Actress in a supporting role in a motion picture
Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Emma Stone, "The Favourite"
Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"
Amy Adams, "Vice"
Claire Foy, "First Man"
Actor in a motion picture, drama
Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"
John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"
Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"
Actress in a motion picture, drama
Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"
Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Glenn Close, "The Wife"
Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"
Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"
Best song
"All the Stars" - Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies" - Dumplin'
"Requiem for a Private War" - A Private War
"Revelation" - Boy Erased
"Shallow" - A Star Is Born
Animated feature film
"Incredibles 2"
"Ralph Breaks the Internet"
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse"
"Isle of Dogs"
"Mirai"
Screenplay
Nick Ballelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"
Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Adam McKay, "Vice"
Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, "The Favourite"
Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"
Foreign language film
"Capernaum" (Lebanon)
"Roma" (Mexico)
"Girl" (Belgium)
"Never Look Away" (Germany)
"Shoplifters" (Japan)
Score
Marco Beltrami, "A Quiet Place"
Alexandra Desplat, "Isle of Dogs"
Ludwig Goransson, "Black Panther"
Marc Shaiman, "Mary Poppins Returns"
Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"
Motion picture, musical or comedy
"Vice"
"The Favourite"
"Mary Poppins Returns"
"Crazy Rich Asians"
"Green Book"
Motion picture, drama
"A Star Is Born"
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
"Black Panther"
"BlacKkKlansman"
"Bohemian Rhapsody"