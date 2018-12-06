2019 Golden Globe Award nominations: Everything you need to know before Thursday's reveal

The nominations for 76th Golden Globe Awards will be announced Thursday morning beginning at 5:15 a.m. Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater will be on-hand to unveil the nominees in all 25 categories. Get ready for the big reveal and keep this page bookmarked throughout the day for the full nominations list and analysis from The Times entertainment team. The 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, will take place Sunday, Jan. 6 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
