Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Doctor Who' on BBC America

SERIES
Lethal Weapon While on the rebound from Natalie’s (Maggie Lawson) engagement news, Cole (Seann William Scott) discovers that his new romantic interest (guest star Haley Strode) has a connection to the DA. Damon Wayans, Keesha Sharp and Thomas Lennon also guest star. 8 p.m. Fox
We'll Meet Again Two men search for the people who helped them when they fled Cuba to come to the U.S. in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Doctor Who In this New Year’s special episode of the long-running science fiction series, a terrifying evil rises from across the centuries as a new year on Earth begins. Jodie Whittaker stars with Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh. 8 p.m. BBC America
The Gifted The Mutant Underground debates enlisting the help of the Inner Circle, and an alliance may be the only way to rescue John (Blair Redford) from the Purifiers. Stephen Moyer, Percy Hynes White and Natalie Alyn Lind also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Great Performances In the new episode “From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2019,” the Vienna Philharmonic presents a festive concert that features Strauss Family waltzes and celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Vienna State Opera. Hugh Bonneville hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
I a.m. Jazz Transgender teen advocate Jazz Jennings returns for a new season of the unscripted series. 10:02 p.m. TLC
SPECIALS
The Twilight Zone Marathon Episodes of Rod Serling’s groundbreaking science fiction anthology series air back to back throughout the day. 6 a.m. Syfy
130th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade Grammy winner Chaka Khan is grand marshal of the event, which features 46 floats reflecting the 2019 theme “The Melody of Life.” Also featured are 22 marching bands from around the world, 18 equestrian teams (including the Budweiser Clydesdales), and this year’s Rose Queen with her court. 8 a.m. NBC; 8, 10 a.m., 12:30, 3, 7:30 p.m. KTLA. Also, “Backstage at the Parade” and “Rose Parade Countdown” air at 6 and 7 a.m. on KTLA
AKC National Championship Dog Show Highlights from the 2018 AKC National Championship Dog Show from Orlando, Fla. 6 p.m. Animal Planet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America Chef Alex Guarnaschelli; Lukas Graham performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
College Football Iowa versus Mississippi State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Citrus Bowl: Kentucky versus Penn State, 10 a.m. ABC; Fiesta Bowl: LSU versus Central Florida, 10 a.m. ESPN; Rose Bowl: Washington versus Ohio State, 2 p.m. ESPN; Sugar Bowl: Texas versus Georgia, 5:40 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey Boston Bruins versus the Chicago Blackhawks, 10 a.m. NBC; the Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 6 p.m. FSN
NBA Basketball The Clippers host the Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Dec. 30, 2018 - Jan. 5, 2019, in PDF format