Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Doctor Who' on BBC America

130th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade Grammy winner Chaka Khan is grand marshal of the event, which features 46 floats reflecting the 2019 theme “The Melody of Life.” Also featured are 22 marching bands from around the world, 18 equestrian teams (including the Budweiser Clydesdales), and this year’s Rose Queen with her court. 8 a.m. NBC; 8, 10 a.m., 12:30, 3, 7:30 p.m. KTLA. Also, “Backstage at the Parade” and “Rose Parade Countdown” air at 6 and 7 a.m. on KTLA