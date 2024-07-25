Vanessa Williams reveals she ended her 6-year marriage in 2021: ‘I’m in love with life’

Vanessa Williams quietly divorced husband Jim Skrip in 2021: “I’m doing what I love, and I’m in love with life.”

Vanessa Williams revealed that she quietly ended her six-year marriage to businessman Jim Skrip in 2021. The 61-year-old actor opened up on Wednesday about her divorce.

“I’m doing what I love, and I’m in love with life,” Williams told People. “There is not one person that I’m in love with, but I’m in love with everybody.”

The “Desperate Housewives” actor met her husband in 2012 on a Nile River cruise in Egypt where they had a “first three-hour date.”

“I wasn’t looking for anything. I’d been alone for a number of years and divorced for 10 years at that time,” the star of the upcoming West End musical “The Devil Wears Prada” told Madame Noire in 2015. “I found a hometown guy from my mom’s town in Buffalo, New York, and started a conversation.”

The couple got married in Buffalo in 2015 where Williams paid homage to the place they met by wearing a “very silky and streamlined” skirt and top combination.

“It was magnificent,” Williams, the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America in 1984, told People. “I felt like an Egyptian goddess, and that was exactly the theme I was going for.”

The “Ugly Betty” actor was previously married to film producer Ramon Hervey II from 1987 to 1997; they had three children, Devin, Jillian and Melanie. In 1999, Williams tied the knot with actor and former NBA player Rick Fox. The couple had one child, Sasha Gabriella, and revealed their divorce in 2004.

