Moschino brings the resort 2020 runway to Universal Studios’ backlot

This marks the fourth year in a row Scott has chosen to present Moschino’s men’s spring and summer and women’s resort collections together in a SoCal locale. In June 2018 he staged a circus-themed runway show under the big top at the L.A. Equestrian Center in Burbank, with the 2017 and 2016 shows taking place in downtown Los Angeles as part of Made LA, a WME/IMG fashion, music and art partnership with AEG.