Jeremy Scott's Coachella-adjacent bash highlights the Sims, Sephora collaborations

At the party, Scott said the capsule collection was the first step in a partnership aimed at eventually making Moschino-designed clothes available to in-game Sims characters. “The goal is that you and your Sims can wear the same thing if you want,” he said, adding that although it was his first foray into the video-game arena, he sees it as an organic step to building out his fully realized universe. “It speaks fully to my philosophy about wanting to bring my designs everywhere. That’s why I do baby strollers. That’s why I do makeup,” Scott said. “So the idea of having clothes available in an alternate world aligns with everything I love.”