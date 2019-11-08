Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Lifestyle

20 gifts kids will actually love

kids1.jpg
Find unique gifts for the little ones that will make you the favorite on your holiday celebration.
By Leigh-Ann Jackson
Nov. 8, 2019
3 AM
2
Reversible satin jacket
Satin jacket
 
(Rock Your Baby)

Rock Your Baby designed this embroidered bomber with the coolest child on the block in mind. It fits little rebels from sizes 2 to 10. Vroom Vroom Bitsy Boo, 5031-B York Blvd., Los Angeles.

$75
vroomvroombitsyboo.com

3
Knit robot rattle
Knit robot rattle
 
(TOPO)

Pebble bases its collection of cuddly hand-knit baby toys on the core values of female empowerment, fair trade and safe work environments. TOPO by Kitchen Mouse, 5906 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles.

$17.50
kitchenmousela.com

4
Tiny baking kit
Baking set
 
(SmartLab Toys)

For fans of those itty-bitty cooking tutorials on YouTube, there’s SmartLab Toys’ Tiny Baking kit. The STEM-powered set comes with small utensils and a recipe book for making mini morsels. Dinosaur Farm, 1510 Mission St., South Pasadena.

$19.99
dinosaurfarm.com

5
Anime keychains
Anime key chains
 
(Japan LA)

These “plus ultra” PVC keychains are the perfect stocking stuffers for lovers of hit anime series “My Hero Academia,” whether they’re Team Todoroki or a Deku devotee. JapanLa, 7320 1/2 Melrose Ave.; 356 1/2 E. 2nd St., Los Angeles.

$8 each
japanla.com

6
Hand sign wooden flash cards
Sign flashcards
 
(Crate and Barrel)

Plan Toys’ 26-piece wooden flashcard set helps little ones develop the basics of ABCs while learning signing skills.

$40
crateandbarrel.com

7
Handcrafted enamel earrings
Kids enamel earrings
 
(Miss Modi)

Miss Modi’s line of hand-painted brass earrings — including these cosmically cute Planet Bunny drops — make for a dainty and whimsical addition to any outfit.

$40
missmodi.com

8
Kids’ bow tie
Bowtie
 
(Tiepology)

The folks at Tiepology design ties with plenty of fun flair. Get your diminutive dandy off to a stylish start with their line of kid-sized bow ties.

$20
tiepology.com

9
Jack Skellington holiday vinyl figure
Jack Skellington
 
(Enesco)

Leanna Lin’s Wonderland is filled with fun collectibles, including the limited-edition Miss Mindy’s Disney holiday vinyl collection. Hurry in to snag “The Nightmare Before Christmas” figurines signed by the local art star. Leanna Lin’s Wonderland, 5024 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles.

$30 each
leannalinswonderland.com

10
Parisiennes plush doll
Plush doll
 
(Moulin Roty)

Moulin Roty’s posh dolls -- such as the limited-edition Constance -- are just waiting to accompany your little doll on all her chicest adventures. These fashion dolls — and many other divine European finds — fill the shelves at hidden Highland Park gem Merci Milo. Merci Milo, 6017 Echo St., Los Angeles.

$86
shopmercimilo.com

11
Silicone teether set
Teether
 
(Loulou Lollipop)

It’s never too early to get baby hooked on L.A.’s favorite dish. This taco-shaped teething toy comes with a beaded chain (both made of food-grade silicone) and a rust-resistant clip that can attach to onesies and bibs.

$26
louloulollipop.com

12
Voice recorder
Voice recorder
 
(Brand New Noise)

Pint-sized music producers can jump-start their discography with the Loopy Lou handmade wooden digital recorder, which lets you loop, warp and layer audio. OK, 8303 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles.

$76
okthestore.com

13
Hair accessories Advent calendar
Hair accessories
 
(Meri Meri)

Accessory lovers will find a different Meri Meri hair bauble every day when they peek inside this charming little cottage-shaped calendar.

$42
merimeri.com

14
Corduroy ballcap
Kids corduroy hat

The cool kids at L.A.’s Big Bud Press know just what hipster high-schoolers crave. Their locally made collection of corduroy hats are the right blend of ironic, colorful and retro.

$32
bigbudpress.com

15
Pillow playset
Pillow playser
 
(Sago Mini)

Need to keep your toddler busy while traveling? This Sago Mini pillow unfolds into a kitchen playset complete with plush props that fit into sewn-in pockets. Find this and more on-the-go gifts at Pasadena indie book behemoth Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd. $51. vromansbookstore.com

16
Satin ruffled dress
Satin dress
 
(Omami Mini)

This sophisticated satin scene-stealer is certain to be the focal point of the family holiday photo. Posh perfection aside — it has pockets! Omami Mini, the Row DTLA, 1320 E. 7th St., Los Angeles.

$94
omamimini.com

17
Metallic space tattoos
Space tattoos
 
(Tattly)

Tattly tapped bestselling children’s author Oliver Jeffers to design this set of Space Explorer temporary tattoos. Blast off into the stars with an astronaut or little green man.

$15 for a set of 8
tattly.com

18
Marble run
Marble run
 
(Quercetti)

The Skyrail Ottovolante Elevator lets little tinkerers send 10 marbles zooming in all directions. It’s ideal for children who can’t get enough of Chris Burden’s “Metropolis II” installation at Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

$62
shopyolk.com

19
Memory game
Memory game
 
(Salt)

Quirky Carrots playing cards bring awareness to food waste by showing fruits and veggies that don’t make it to market just because of their odd looks. It’s one of the many unique finds at Venice boutique Salt, 1114 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

$24

20
“Los Angeles 1 to 10" board book
Board book
 
(Amazon)

What better way to teach local tots their numbers than by using L.A.’s freeway signs? Sara Beth Greene takes kids on a counting spree from Griffith Park to the Pacific Coast Highway in “Los Angeles 1 to 10,” her educational ode to our fair city.

$9.99
amazon.com

21
Icon sweatshirt
Sweatshirt
 
(Gwynne Ridgway)

The mother-daughter design team behind L.A.’s Anchors-n-Asteroids pays tribute to some of their favorite artists and musicians. Their limited-edition J is for Jean-Michel sweatshirt features a drawing by 10-year-old Pearl and comes in sizes 6 to 14.

$54
anchors-n-asteroids.com

Leigh-Ann Jackson