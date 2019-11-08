Treat your pets this holiday season

National Geographic’s “Complete Guide to Pet Health, Behavior and Happiness” by veterinarian Gary Weitzman will delight animal lovers because it reads like a chat over coffee. Weitzman shares stories, anecdotes along with interesting facts, such as a 2014 brain scan study that showed similarities between dogs and humans in the emotional realm. Topics range from choosing the right pet to responsible pet ownership. Weitzman is president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society, which receives a portion of the proceeds from the book.