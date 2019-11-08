Treat your pets this holiday season

“Walter Chandoha. Cats. Photographs 1942-2018" by Susan Michals is the purr-fect gift for cat fans. Images range from color studio and environmental portraits to touching photos with his kids. Chandoha was a budding New York photographer in 1949 when a chance rescue of a stray kitten led him to discover his muse in the kitten he named Loco.
Molekule Air Purifier uses nanotechnology in a two-filter system to destroy microscopic pollutants, such as mold, bacteria, pollen and pet dander, on a molecular level. It is easy to set up and whisper quiet. Perfect for homes with multiple pets.
HandsOn Gloves are lightweight, latex-free, durable nitrile, PVC and nylon grooming and de-shedding gloves perfect for dogs, horses or cats. Scrubbing nodules on the fingers and palms massage muscles, stimulate circulation and distribute natural oils in a pet’s coat. Hair falls off the gloves with a flick of the wrist.
Musher’s Secret helps soothe, condition and protect dry animal pads year round with natural food grade waxes and oils with Vitamin E that form a semi-permeable barrier between paw and snow or hot pavement. Safe for dogs, horses, cats and chickens.
Catit’s LED Flower Water Fountain is designed to get finicky cats — and cats who eat only dry food — to drink more water. The fountain features a petal top, a triple action filter, three water flow settings from a calm stream to a bubbling top and an LED nightlight that helps you monitor the water level.
National Geographic’s “Complete Guide to Pet Health, Behavior and Happiness” by veterinarian Gary Weitzman will delight animal lovers because it reads like a chat over coffee. Weitzman shares stories, anecdotes along with interesting facts, such as a 2014 brain scan study that showed similarities between dogs and humans in the emotional realm. Topics range from choosing the right pet to responsible pet ownership. Weitzman is president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society, which receives a portion of the proceeds from the book.
This shelter from Hammacher Schlemmer will keep a cat (or small dog) cozy with radiant heat from a removable 20-watt heater underneath its floor. With its 1 1/2 inch comfy soft foam floor, this waterproof house might be kitty’s favorite gift.
The Cat’s Windowed Penthouse from Hammacher Schlemmer works for a multiple cat household: It can hold up to 50 pounds. Mounts to a window or sliding glass door with six suction cups. The top story of the chocolate-colored house is covered in microfleece, and the interior’s plush microfleece is removable.
The Cat Ball bed is a washable foam and fabric covered sphere with two openings that offer a cat a place to nap, play or plan a sneak attack. It’s ability to roll makes it entertaining for a cat and a human too.
The Sheer Fun for Cats Toy Set includes a 20-inch-by-34-inch durable sheer fabric with Crinkle Paper sewn in the edges, 2 3-inch adhesive velcro hook fasteners to secure the fabric under furniture and a 2-inch Fancy Felt toy. Cats will love pouncing on and diving under.
Hammacher Schlemmer’s Canine’s Passive Solar Condominium features a Brazilian teak roof: Inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s passive home design, this condo’s angles and structure minimize solar gain to keep dogs cool in summer. In winter, the window’s glazing helps sunlight warm the concrete floor. Includes a 3 1/2 inch thick Jax & Bones memory foam pillow, built-in twin stainless steel pet bowls, and a personalized sign to identify the owner.
Old Mother Hubbard Jingle Jangle Dog Treats are peanut butter and molasses flavored natural dog treats that come in snowflake, stocking, Christmas tree and star shapes. Ingredients include whole wheat flour, oatmeal, chicken fat, crunchy peanut butter, eggs and apples. 6 ounces,
Presidio Natural Pet Co. Off Leash Soft Bakes are grain-free, meat-first dog treats that include sweet potato and are easy to break for training. Flavors include beef with cranberries, chicken with apple and peanut butter with Bacon.
Wellness Soft WellBites Gingerbread Treats are grain-free and rich in Omega fatty acids. The treats are made with real chicken and lamb combined with superfoods like sweet potatoes and blueberries. (Several dogs and one curious owner tried them. All wanted more.) For cats, Wellness makes Turkey & Cranberry Kittles for the holidays. 6 ounces.
“Eat. Play. Love.” by Emma Block is a book for all ages from toddlers to seniors with heartwarming illustrations that highlight how loving and easy-to-please a dog can be. Life lessons include: “Never being too old to play, overcoming fear with love and try anything once.”
“How to Land on Your Feet” by Jamie Shelman is a charming quick read that cat and dog lovers will enjoy. Inspirational illustrated life tips include: “Love yourself first,” “Drinking water is good for the soul” and “Walk with (C)Attitude.”
Dezi and Roo’s cat toy tunnel was designed by a cat veterinarian to entertain cats for hours. Any cat that has had fun playing in a brown paper sack will love it. The eco-friendly tunnel is made of biodegradable paper and cardboard and folds up when not in use.
Cloud Nine Silver Vine from Dezi and Roo is good for stimulating a cat’s sense of smell, which can increase playfulness and/or have a calming effect. Cats that don’t respond to catnip often go gaga for Silver Vine.
“Oliver’s Birds” is a hard-to-put-down coffee table book filled with Oliver Hellowell’s favorite bird photographs: Hellowell is a 23-year-old U.K. based nature photographer with Down Syndrome. He sees the world a bit differently through his lens and captures astonishing bird-in-the-moment images. Oliver writes that he likes one puffin shot because the puffin “reminds me of my cat and I love my cat!” Oliver’s personality jump off the page.
BarkBox Memory Foam Dog Bed combines memory foam and gel foam to offer therapeutic support whether your dog has arthritis, joint pain, hip dysplasia or other body aches. It comes with a machine washable cover and is available in four sizes and colors.
