Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Share
Lifestyle

Treat your pets this holiday season

pets.jpg
By Terry Gardner
Nov. 8, 2019
3 AM
Share
2
Finding a furry muse
Cats book
 
(Walter Chandoha / TASCHEN)

“Walter Chandoha. Cats. Photographs 1942-2018" by Susan Michals is the purr-fect gift for cat fans. Images range from color studio and environmental portraits to touching photos with his kids. Chandoha was a budding New York photographer in 1949 when a chance rescue of a stray kitten led him to discover his muse in the kitten he named Loco.

$50
amazon.com

3
Allergy fighter
Air purifier
 
(Molekule)

Advertisement

Molekule Air Purifier uses nanotechnology in a two-filter system to destroy microscopic pollutants, such as mold, bacteria, pollen and pet dander, on a molecular level. It is easy to set up and whisper quiet. Perfect for homes with multiple pets.

$799
molekule.com

4
De-shedding, massaging
Gloves
 
(HandsOn)

HandsOn Gloves are lightweight, latex-free, durable nitrile, PVC and nylon grooming and de-shedding gloves perfect for dogs, horses or cats. Scrubbing nodules on the fingers and palms massage muscles, stimulate circulation and distribute natural oils in a pet’s coat. Hair falls off the gloves with a flick of the wrist.

$24.99
amazon.com

5
Protects paws
Paw wax
 
(Musher’s Secret)

Musher’s Secret helps soothe, condition and protect dry animal pads year round with natural food grade waxes and oils with Vitamin E that form a semi-permeable barrier between paw and snow or hot pavement. Safe for dogs, horses, cats and chickens.

From $12.75
amazon.com

6
Just for cats
Cat fountain
 
(Catit )

Advertisement

Catit’s LED Flower Water Fountain is designed to get finicky cats — and cats who eat only dry food — to drink more water. The fountain features a petal top, a triple action filter, three water flow settings from a calm stream to a bubbling top and an LED nightlight that helps you monitor the water level.

$29.99
amazon.com

7
Pet Health Guide
Pet book
 
(National Geographic )

National Geographic’s “Complete Guide to Pet Health, Behavior and Happiness” by veterinarian Gary Weitzman will delight animal lovers because it reads like a chat over coffee. Weitzman shares stories, anecdotes along with interesting facts, such as a 2014 brain scan study that showed similarities between dogs and humans in the emotional realm. Topics range from choosing the right pet to responsible pet ownership. Weitzman is president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society, which receives a portion of the proceeds from the book.

$24.99

8
For the pet who prefers outdoors
Heated cat house
 
(Hammacher Schlemmer)

This shelter from Hammacher Schlemmer will keep a cat (or small dog) cozy with radiant heat from a removable 20-watt heater underneath its floor. With its 1 1/2 inch comfy soft foam floor, this waterproof house might be kitty’s favorite gift.

$129.95
hammacher.com

9
Purr-fect perch
Penthouse
 
(Hammacher Schlemmer )

The Cat’s Windowed Penthouse from Hammacher Schlemmer works for a multiple cat household: It can hold up to 50 pounds. Mounts to a window or sliding glass door with six suction cups. The top story of the chocolate-colored house is covered in microfleece, and the interior’s plush microfleece is removable.

$69.95
hammacher.com

10
The cat cave
Cat ball bed
 
(Jennifer Boaro / The Cat Ball)

The Cat Ball bed is a washable foam and fabric covered sphere with two openings that offer a cat a place to nap, play or plan a sneak attack. It’s ability to roll makes it entertaining for a cat and a human too.

$85.48
amazon.com

11
Drive your cat crazy
Cat tunnel
 
(Sheer Fun For Cats)

Advertisement

12
A total splurge

The Sheer Fun for Cats Toy Set includes a 20-inch-by-34-inch durable sheer fabric with Crinkle Paper sewn in the edges, 2 3-inch adhesive velcro hook fasteners to secure the fabric under furniture and a 2-inch Fancy Felt toy. Cats will love pouncing on and diving under.

$19.95
sheerfunforcats.com

Solar condo
 
(Hammacher Schlemmer)

Hammacher Schlemmer’s Canine’s Passive Solar Condominium features a Brazilian teak roof: Inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s passive home design, this condo’s angles and structure minimize solar gain to keep dogs cool in summer. In winter, the window’s glazing helps sunlight warm the concrete floor. Includes a 3 1/2 inch thick Jax & Bones memory foam pillow, built-in twin stainless steel pet bowls, and a personalized sign to identify the owner.

$3,700
hammacher.com

13
A perfect stocking stuffer
Jingle jangle treat
 
(Old Mother Hubbard )

Old Mother Hubbard Jingle Jangle Dog Treats are peanut butter and molasses flavored natural dog treats that come in snowflake, stocking, Christmas tree and star shapes. Ingredients include whole wheat flour, oatmeal, chicken fat, crunchy peanut butter, eggs and apples. 6 ounces,

$2.99
chewy.com

14
Did you say bacon?
Treats
 
(Kassidy Marie / Presidio Natural Pet Company)

Presidio Natural Pet Co. Off Leash Soft Bakes are grain-free, meat-first dog treats that include sweet potato and are easy to break for training. Flavors include beef with cranberries, chicken with apple and peanut butter with Bacon.

$6.99
presidiopet.com

15
The flavors of the season
Treats
 
(Wellness)

Wellness Soft WellBites Gingerbread Treats are grain-free and rich in Omega fatty acids. The treats are made with real chicken and lamb combined with superfoods like sweet potatoes and blueberries. (Several dogs and one curious owner tried them. All wanted more.) For cats, Wellness makes Turkey & Cranberry Kittles for the holidays. 6 ounces.

$8.99
amazon.com

16
What dogs teach us...
Pet book
 
(The Experiment)

“Eat. Play. Love.” by Emma Block is a book for all ages from toddlers to seniors with heartwarming illustrations that highlight how loving and easy-to-please a dog can be. Life lessons include: “Never being too old to play, overcoming fear with love and try anything once.”

$12.95
amazon.com

17
...and cats, too
Cat book
 
(The Experiment)

“How to Land on Your Feet” by Jamie Shelman is a charming quick read that cat and dog lovers will enjoy. Inspirational illustrated life tips include: “Love yourself first,” “Drinking water is good for the soul” and “Walk with (C)Attitude.”

$12.95
amazon.com

18
Hide-and-seek
Cat tunnel
 
(Lynn Bahr / Dezi & Roo)

Dezi and Roo’s cat toy tunnel was designed by a cat veterinarian to entertain cats for hours. Any cat that has had fun playing in a brown paper sack will love it. The eco-friendly tunnel is made of biodegradable paper and cardboard and folds up when not in use.

$13.99
amazon.com

19
Cats go gaga
Cloud 9
 
(Lynn Bahr / Dezi & Roo)

Cloud Nine Silver Vine from Dezi and Roo is good for stimulating a cat’s sense of smell, which can increase playfulness and/or have a calming effect. Cats that don’t respond to catnip often go gaga for Silver Vine.

From $5.99
deziroo.com

20
Breathtaking images

“Oliver’s Birds” is a hard-to-put-down coffee table book filled with Oliver Hellowell’s favorite bird photographs: Hellowell is a 23-year-old U.K. based nature photographer with Down Syndrome. He sees the world a bit differently through his lens and captures astonishing bird-in-the-moment images. Oliver writes that he likes one puffin shot because the puffin “reminds me of my cat and I love my cat!” Oliver’s personality jump off the page.

$25
amazon.com

21
A comfy place to curl up

BarkBox Memory Foam Dog Bed combines memory foam and gel foam to offer therapeutic support whether your dog has arthritis, joint pain, hip dysplasia or other body aches. It comes with a machine washable cover and is available in four sizes and colors.

$39.99 for the large
barkessentials.com

22
Find more gifts:

Share
Lifestyle
Newsletter
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter
Terry Gardner