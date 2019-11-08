The most wanted stocking stuffers

Ferrero Rocher isn’t exactly a luxury brand. The faux gold-wrapped chocolates are stocked year round in both corner stores and major drug stores. Yet the chocolate became the treasured gift to bring to parties and holidays. (A must read: Liana Aghajanian’s piece about how the brand became a status symbol for immigrant families, particularly in the ‘80s and ‘90s, on Thrillest .) If you like Nutella, you’ll appreciate this chocolate.