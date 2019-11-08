Gift Guide 2019

Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
By The Times Staff
Nov. 8, 2019
3 AM
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times’ 2019 holiday gift guide, where our editors and writers are sharing their favorite gifts to give -- and receive! (Full disclosure: The Times may earn a commission if you buy any of these gifts through links on our site.) Prefer to shop local? Our guide spotlights L.A.-area makers, artisans and crafters, too. Here’s to getting your shopping out of the way early this holiday season, so you’ll have time to hit that pop-up ice skating rink...

GIVE THE GIFT OF...
The most wanted stocking stuffers
12 gifts for the outdoors enthusiast
What to get your favorite host
How to shop for the fashion forward
What to buy the avid reader
Presents on the music lovers’ wish list
Presents TV lovers will appreciate
What to buy a foodie this December
Housewarming gifts for the holidays
Fun board games to give this season
Give the gift of travel
20 gifts kids will actually love
The most useful gardening gifts
27 gifts to buy the fitness fanatic
11 presents for the sports obsessed
Treat your pets this holiday season
This season’s gamer must-haves
10 cookbooks to give and get
Movie fans will love these gifts
15 gifts that give back
Tech gadgets for the whole family
The jetsetter’s holiday wish list
Fun photography gifts
Credits

Edited by Rene Lynch and Steve Elders.
Design by Genesia Ting.
Visuals by Calvin Alagot, Steven Banks, Kathy Pyon and Denise Florez.
Production by Denise Florez and Brian Park.
Fact checking by Michael Darling, Victoria Hernandez and Diego Medrano.
Audience engagement by Louisa Frahm and Gabby Fernandez.
Special thanks to Rishi Kumar, James Tyner and Lora Victorio.

The Times Staff