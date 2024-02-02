Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: 49ers, foodstuffs and ‘Family Guy’

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster.

Each Friday, I’ll serve up 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days. This week, we’re taking a look at stories about football, mayoral flair and food trends for the year ahead.

All you need to do is keep up on the news of the week and answer these questions correctly. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Advertisement

If last week’s news is still top of mind, why not try your luck with the previous News Quiz, which covered Times stories published from Jan. 19 through Jan. 25, 2024?