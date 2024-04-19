Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Earthquakes, rattlesnakes and the WNBA draft

Do you know where Jackie Robinson made his debut and what’s up with the rattlesnakes of Catalina Island? Then prove it.

If it’s Friday, then it’s time for another Los Angeles Times News Quiz! You probably know the drill by now, but just in case you don’t, here’s a little refresher: As resident quizmaster, I’ve spent some time poring over the stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days, plucking out interesting (and sometimes random) facts along the way. The result is the handcrafted, multiple-choice, 10-question quiz below.

This week’s quiz riffs off my colleagues’ stories about the peculiarities of Catalina Island’s rattlesnakes, Google’s recent threat to news outlets, one of the newest L.A. Sparks and what’s so special about turquoise-haired Japanese pop sensation Hatsune Miku.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, answering these questions should be a breeze. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Before we dive in, here's reminder that we're talking all things News Quiz at the Festival of Books Saturday afternoon.