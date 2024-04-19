Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Earthquakes, rattlesnakes and the WNBA draft

Do you know where Jackie Robinson made his debut and what’s up with the rattlesnakes of Catalina Island? Then prove it.
By Adam Tschorn
If it’s Friday, then it’s time for another Los Angeles Times News Quiz! You probably know the drill by now, but just in case you don’t, here’s a little refresher: As resident quizmaster, I’ve spent some time poring over the stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days, plucking out interesting (and sometimes random) facts along the way. The result is the handcrafted, multiple-choice, 10-question quiz below.

This week’s quiz riffs off my colleagues’ stories about the peculiarities of Catalina Island’s rattlesnakes, Google’s recent threat to news outlets, one of the newest L.A. Sparks and what’s so special about turquoise-haired Japanese pop sensation Hatsune Miku.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, answering these questions should be a breeze. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Before we dive in, here’s reminder that we’re talking all things News Quiz at the Festival of Books Saturday afternoon. You’ll have a chance to ask — and answer — questions big and small. So, if you’ve got a stumper question or want to know what writing for TV game shows and newspapers have in common (more than you might think), grab a ticket, and, as they used to say on “The Price Is Right,” “Come on down!”

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

