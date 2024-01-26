Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Satan, sludge and Richard Simmons

A collage of photos from today's news quiz.
By Adam TschornSenior Features Writer 
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster.

Each Friday, I’ll serve up 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days. This week, we’re taking a look at stories about the Chargers’ new coach, The Times’ new interim executive editor and a new after-school Satan club in San Clemente.

All you need to do is keep up on the news of the week and answer these questions correctly. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

If last week's news is still top of mind, why not try your luck with the debut News Quiz, which covered Times stories published from Jan. 12 through Jan. 18, 2024?

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn writes about a range of style-centric pop-culture topics for the Los Angeles Times. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism makes him well-qualified to look at something and ask: “Why?”

