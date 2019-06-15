Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Oak Glen

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Friday evening three miles from Oak Glen, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:25 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 3.1 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was eight miles from Yucaipa, 12 miles from Big Bear City and 12 miles from Beaumont.
In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
