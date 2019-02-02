Earthquake: 3.0 quake hits near Humboldt County

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Saturday morning 27 miles from Capetown, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.2 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 42 miles from Fortuna, Calif., 51 miles from Eureka, Calif. and 56 miles from Bayside, Calif.
In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.