Five arrested following fatal shooting that triggered pursuit in East L.A.

Five people were arrested early Friday after a fatal shooting triggered a wild police chase through East Los Angeles that ended in Downey.
Deputies responded to a report of a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 4300 block of Whittier Boulevard shortly after 12:30 a.m., authorities said. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Morgan Arteaga.
Witnesses told authorities that the vehicle connected to the shooting was a green Honda Accord, Arteaga said. About 45 minutes later, another shooting involving the same vehicle was reported at Telegraph Road and McBride Avenue, he said.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in that incident.
Deputies found the vehicle nearby and tried to pull the car over, but the driver led authorities on a chase on the southbound 5 Freeway,Arteaga said. Someone inside the car threw a gun out the window on the freeway near the Washington Boulevard exit, he said.
Authorities said deputies continued to pursue the car as it exited on Garfield Avenue, struck a median and blew out a tire. The sedan then got back on the southbound 5 Freeway and drove several miles before it exited on Paramount Boulevard in Downey, they said.
Five people inside the car, including two minors, were then arrested. Their names were not immediately available.