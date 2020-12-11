Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Winter is coming but winter squash is here

14 Recipes
Roasted kabocha squash with a sprig of rosemary.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Recipes to take you through the cold season

By Julie Giuffrida

Given the new stay-at-home orders here in California, now may be a good time to stockpile winter squashes. Perhaps the first comfort food (they’ve been around more than 9,000 years), winter squash is hearty, nourishing and easy on the budget. Oh, and did I mention versatile? They are terrific in soups, stews, purees, tarts, gratins, added to grains, stuffed and even simply baked or roasted and seasoned as themselves. They come in myriad shapes and sizes and can serve as seasonal home decor until you are ready to use them.

They may look intimidating, but cooking with winter squashes is quite easy. Here are five things you need to know and 14 recipes to try:

  • Winter squash is actually harvested in the fall. The name reflects the fact that they are hardy enough to store through the cold months of winter. The large, thick-skinned ones will keep in your pantry for several months, some even getting sweeter over time as their starches convert to sugar.
  • Butternut, buttercup and carnival are the sweetest of the more than 350 varieties commonly grown in North America.
  • Choose preparation methods that don’t require you to peel. Roast or bake squashes with inedible skins (turban, Hubbard, butternut) in their shells (roast low and slow for best flavor). Scoop out the softened flesh and proceed with your preparation. Use squashes with edible rinds (delicata, acorn, carnival sweet dumpling) to serve stuffed or cut into chunks in stews.
  • If you must peel, choose smooth-skinned squashes, such as butternut or turban, and use a well-honed knife or a good, very sharp, vegetable peeler.
  • These squashes are equally delicious and infinitely adaptable. They can be cooked in countless ways and served as a first course, a side dish or a one-dish meal. They take well to almost any flavor profile. And you can roast the seeds for a crunchy garnish or snack.
Recipe: Acorn squash tamales

Acorn squash tamales

1 hour 30 minutes
Makes 2 tamales, serves 6
Creamy butternut squash soup with ginger

Creamy butternut squash soup with ginger

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 6
Recipe: Lentils with kale and butternut squash

Lentils with kale and butternut squash

50 minutes
Serves 6

Spaghetti squash "pasta" with a zucchini, garlic and tomato sauce

1 hour 45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Roasted butternut squash with dukkah is served at Moruno.

Moruno's roasted butternut squash with dukkah

1 hour 20 minutes
Serves 4 to 8
Butternut squash with sweet spices. Recipe

Butternut squash with sweet spices

Active work time: 10 minutes Total preparation time: 50 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Black pearl and arborio risotto with roasted butternut squash

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Greek winter squash and leek pie

Greek winter squash and leek pie

Active work time: 35 minutes Total preparation time: 1 1/2 hours
Serves 8
An herb paste and lemon add sizzle. Recipe: Caramelized winter squash

Caramelized winter squash

40 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Spice Island braised delicata squash.

Spiced winter squash

1 hour
Serves 4

Squash baked with sage and chile butter

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 8
Roasted squash can be the star of a great meatless meal.

Weiser Farms roasted squash

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 10
089388.FO.1104.food9.ls-----Butternut.Basic. Basic butternut soup.

Basic butternut squash soup

45 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
This one-pot soup combines chicken with noodles and winter squash. Prop styling by Kate Parisian.

Kabocha Squash and Chicken Hot Pot

45 minutes
Serves 4

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

