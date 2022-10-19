What's your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe?

There is more than one way to make a chocolate chip cookie, and these reader-favorite recipes prove it. Each is delicious but distinct. Whether you prefer your chocolate chip cookies more chewy than crispy, more cakey than gooey or more chocolaty than anything else, one of these recipes may well become your new chocolate chip cookie go-to.

Sycamore Kitchen's Chocolate Chip Rye Cookies A staff and reader favorite, the addition of rye flour gives these chocolate chip cookies a complexity of flavor. Time 50 minutes Yields Makes about 1 ½ dozen cookies

Elia's Chocolate Chip Cookies Slightly crisp and caramelized on the outside and still soft on the inside, these cookies are made with Valrhona 71% dark bittersweet chocolate and sprinkled with Maldon sea salt. Time 1 hour Yields Makes about 1 1/2 dozen cookies

Mom's Chocolate Chip Cookies My mother made these cookies with Crisco and generic bags of chocolate chips. I use unsalted butter and coarsely chopped Valrhona chocolate (71%) for the chocolate chips. Time 45 minutes Yields Makes 2 dozen cookies.

Oven Spoonful's Chocolate Chip Cookies These gigantic chocolate chip cookies, called a Quarter Pound of Dough, are crisp on the edges, soft and chewy in the center and taste of vanilla, salt and caramelized sugar. Time 45 minutes Yields Makes about 10 quarter-pound cookies

Gail's Artisan Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies Crunchy around the edges but oh-so ooey-gooey tender in the center ⁠— and with no shortage of chocolate to boot — these are a chocolate chip cookie lover's dream come true. Time 1 hour Yields Makes 1 dozen cookies

Joan’s on Third Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies This is every child's dream cookie. A gigantic 5 inches in diameter, it is thick and cakey with a gooey center and soft, and just a little crunchy on the edges. Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Makes 12 very large cookies

Commercial-Style Chocolate Chip Cookies These oversize cookies have thick but crisp outer edges with densely chewy centers and wonderful crackly tops. They look as though they came out of a general store cookie jar. Time 1 hour Yields Makes 30 cookies

Clementine's Chocolate Chip Cookies Bake these in a convection oven to give them a wrinkled look. A regular oven will yield a smoother surface. Time 1 hour 40 minutes Yields Makes about 14 cookies