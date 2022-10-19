Advertisement
What's your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe?

9 Recipes
Chocolate chip cookies in various sizes from nine different recipes
(Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

9 reader-requested recipes for the best chocolate chip cookies — to fulfill all your crispy-edged, chewy, crunchy, gooey, chocolaty dreams.

By Julie Giuffrida

There is more than one way to make a chocolate chip cookie, and these reader-favorite recipes prove it. Each is delicious but distinct. Whether you prefer your chocolate chip cookies more chewy than crispy, more cakey than gooey or more chocolaty than anything else, one of these recipes may well become your new chocolate chip cookie go-to.

Sycamore Kitchen's Chocolate Chip Rye Cookie.

Sycamore Kitchen's Chocolate Chip Rye Cookies

A staff and reader favorite, the addition of rye flour gives these chocolate chip cookies a complexity of flavor.
50 minutes
Makes about 1 ½ dozen cookies
Elia's chocolate chip cookie.

Elia's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Slightly crisp and caramelized on the outside and still soft on the inside, these cookies are made with Valrhona 71% dark bittersweet chocolate and sprinkled with Maldon sea salt.
1 hour
Makes about 1 1/2 dozen cookies
A recipe for chocolate chip cookies.

Mom's Chocolate Chip Cookies

My mother made these cookies with Crisco and generic bags of chocolate chips. I use unsalted butter and coarsely chopped Valrhona chocolate (71%) for the chocolate chips.
45 minutes
Makes 2 dozen cookies.
Oven Spoonful's Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Oven Spoonful's Chocolate Chip Cookies

These gigantic chocolate chip cookies, called a Quarter Pound of Dough, are crisp on the edges, soft and chewy in the center and taste of vanilla, salt and caramelized sugar.
45 minutes
Makes about 10 quarter-pound cookies
Gail's Artisan Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Gail's Artisan Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies

Crunchy around the edges but oh-so ooey-gooey tender in the center ⁠— and with no shortage of chocolate to boot — these are a chocolate chip cookie lover's dream come true.
1 hour
Makes 1 dozen cookies
Joan's on Third Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Joan’s on Third Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies

This is every child's dream cookie. A gigantic 5 inches in diameter, it is thick and cakey with a gooey center and soft, and just a little crunchy on the edges.
1 hour 15 minutes
Makes 12 very large cookies

Commercial Style Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Commercial-Style Chocolate Chip Cookies

These oversize cookies have thick but crisp outer edges with densely chewy centers and wonderful crackly tops. They look as though they came out of a general store cookie jar.
1 hour
Makes 30 cookies
Clementine's Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Clementine's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Bake these in a convection oven to give them a wrinkled look. A regular oven will yield a smoother surface.
1 hour 40 minutes
Makes about 14 cookies
SANTA MONICA, CA-June 5, 2019: Erin McKenna's chocolate chip cookies on Wednesday, June 6, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

These vegan, gluten-free cookies have the crunchy edges of classic chocolate chip cookies. Fragrant with vanilla, they taste extra rich from a generous amount of coconut oil.
2 hours
Makes about 3 1/2 dozen

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

