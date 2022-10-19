What's your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe?

There is more than one way to make a chocolate chip cookie, and these reader-favorite recipes prove it. Each is delicious but distinct. Whether you prefer your chocolate chip cookies more chewy than crispy, more cakey than gooey or more chocolaty than anything else, one of these recipes may well become your new chocolate chip cookie go-to.
Sycamore Kitchen's Chocolate Chip Rye Cookies
A staff and reader favorite, the addition of rye flour gives these chocolate chip cookies a complexity of flavor.
Time50 minutes
YieldsMakes about 1 ½ dozen cookies
Elia's Chocolate Chip Cookies
Slightly crisp and caramelized on the outside and still soft on the inside, these cookies are made with Valrhona 71% dark bittersweet chocolate and sprinkled with Maldon sea salt.
Time1 hour
YieldsMakes about 1 1/2 dozen cookies
Mom's Chocolate Chip Cookies
My mother made these cookies with Crisco and generic bags of chocolate chips. I use unsalted butter and coarsely chopped Valrhona chocolate (71%) for the chocolate chips.
Time45 minutes
YieldsMakes 2 dozen cookies.
Oven Spoonful's Chocolate Chip Cookies
These gigantic chocolate chip cookies, called a Quarter Pound of Dough, are crisp on the edges, soft and chewy in the center and taste of vanilla, salt and caramelized sugar.
Time45 minutes
YieldsMakes about 10 quarter-pound cookies
Gail's Artisan Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Crunchy around the edges but oh-so ooey-gooey tender in the center — and with no shortage of chocolate to boot — these are a chocolate chip cookie lover's dream come true.
Time1 hour
YieldsMakes 1 dozen cookies
Joan’s on Third Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies
This is every child's dream cookie. A gigantic 5 inches in diameter, it is thick and cakey with a gooey center and soft, and just a little crunchy on the edges.
Time1 hour 15 minutes
YieldsMakes 12 very large cookies
Commercial-Style Chocolate Chip Cookies
These oversize cookies have thick but crisp outer edges with densely chewy centers and wonderful crackly tops. They look as though they came out of a general store cookie jar.
Time1 hour
YieldsMakes 30 cookies
Clementine's Chocolate Chip Cookies
Bake these in a convection oven to give them a wrinkled look. A regular oven will yield a smoother surface.
Time1 hour 40 minutes
YieldsMakes about 14 cookies
Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
These vegan, gluten-free cookies have the crunchy edges of classic chocolate chip cookies. Fragrant with vanilla, they taste extra rich from a generous amount of coconut oil.
Time2 hours
YieldsMakes about 3 1/2 dozen