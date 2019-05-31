Dodgers Dugout: What to do about the bullpen

My big problem with the Dodger front office is not that they don’t care. Believe me, Andrew Friedman wants to win the World Series as much as anyone. It’s that they give the appearance of not caring. Their insistence on playing everything close to the vest (which is certainly their prerogative) leaves a void for the fans to fill on their own. And, if someone is not talking about a subject you think is a problem, the easiest conclusion to draw is that they don’t care. Dodgers fans had years and years of management who explained a lot. They told us why a free agent was or wasn’t signed. Why a trade was made, why prices went up, etc. And they probably didn’t tell us the whole story, but they told fans enough of the story to where they felt involved in the process. This front office doesn’t do that, and they don’t seem to understand that fans had come to expect to feel part of the process. They are making it really hard on themselves.