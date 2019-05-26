Dodgers' defensive prowess in the outfield has been a run-stopper

Roberts said left-hander Tony Cingrani suffered a setback with his left shoulder during a rehab outing for triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. Cingrani needed eight pitches to record three outs, but Roberts said he emerged with discomfort. He said Cingrani, who has been on the injured list all season with a left shoulder impingement, was to be reexamined. … Outfielder Andrew Toles, who reported to the Dodgers’ spring training facility last month after not reporting for spring training because of a personal matter, isn’t at Camelback Ranch anymore, according to Roberts. The manager said Toles is spending time with his family. ...Verdugo has been dealing with back tightness, Roberts said, and wasn’t in the Dodgers’ starting lineup Sunday after being taken out early Saturday. Roberts, however, said he expects Verdugo in the lineup Monday against the New York Mets.