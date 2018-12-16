Daniel Sprong's overtime goal lifts Ducks over Blue Jackets 2-1

Daniel Sprong scored 1:19 into overtime to lift the Ducks over the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Saturday night.
Adam Henrique won a faceoff in the Ducks offensive zone, and Sprong beat Sergei Bobrovsky with his second goal of the night.
John Gibson stopped 36 shots in a tight, high-energy game played mostly in Columbus' offensive zone. The Ducks have won four straight and eight of nine.
Markus Nutivaara scored in the first period, and Bobrovsky had 20 saves for Columbus, which has lost five of seven.
The Blue Jackets started it at 12:06 in the first period when Boone Jenner won a faceoff and shoveled it back to Nutivaara, who rifled in a slap shot from above the left circle. It was his fourth goal of the season and first in eight games.
Later in the period, Sprong tied it when his shot from the goal line glanced off Bobrovsky while the goalie was trying to seal the near post.